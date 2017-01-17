USC's Danny Deakin Is Drafted Into MLS

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

USC soccer standout Danny Deakin was drafted by the Orlando City Soccer Club in the MLS Superdraft on Tuesday. Deakin was the 20th pick in the third round.

He led the Gamecocks in points the past two seasons and finished with 44 in his career. He also had 18 goals and 8 assists. He was first-team Conference USA and a Southeast Region pick this past year.

The Sheffield, England native is just the fifth Gamecock to get drafted by a MLS team and the first since 2007.

