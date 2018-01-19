USC's Defense Carries Them Into Vols Showdown

Columbia, SC, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) goes up for a shot against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Felipe Haase (13) and guard Wesley Myers (15) during the 2ND half at Colonial Life Arena. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

COLUMBIA, SC - We've seen the Gamecocks defend very well as of late. They are holding opponents to an average of 69 points in their last 5 game.

USC is ranked second in the SEC and are also top 35 in the country in scoring defense (33rd).

We could be starting to see the Gamecocks form their identity as SEC play continues.

"I think everything starts on defense. We've been on line, we've been aggressive on defense, that's got us going. The whole team gets going off of that, off good defense and that transitions onto offense either with fastbreaks or just the mentality,mindset of it," Maik Kotsar said.

Kotsar and Frank Booker are leading USC in steals with 21 for Maik and 22 thefts for Frank.

USC hosts No.21 Tennessee Saturday night and they will be looking to to win their 4th strait game over the Vols and how USC can defense will be the key.

However, USC's defense hasn't been the whole reason for their stout play as of late either. New guard Wes Myers, a Maine transfer, sees other things that are helping the team win games.

"I say with this team from what I've seen every game it's somebody knew. Booker has a game where he's not impacting on the offensive end but he's on the defensive end. Maik is scoring our hitting his free throws, everybody is doing the intangibles," Myers said. "So as we're all just putting it together and we all just focus on playing South Carolina basketball and that's why we've been successful these last few games."

Tip-off will be 6pm in Colonial Life Arena on Saturday night.

