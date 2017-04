(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Hartsville's own Cayla Drotar was named SEC freshman of the week today for the South Carolina softball team.

Drotar held No.1 Florida State to four hits and two runs as USC upset the Seminoles 7-2 last Friday. She also went 2-3 with two doubles.

Drotar and the Gamecocks hosts CSU for a double header tonight then hosts Auburn this weekend.

