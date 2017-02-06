USC's First Test As The Chased Is Alabama

Feb 4, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Yante Maten (1) fouls South Carolina Gamecocks guard Justin McKie (20) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina men's basketball program has come a long way since Frank Martin took over as the head coach in 2012. Tuesday night when they host Alabama they will step onto their home floor with sole possession of the SEC conference. It'll be the first time the Gamecocks will have that distinction during Martin's tenure this far into the season. But this was all a part of the plan.

"It feels better being the hunted because you know that all the hard work is paying off," senior guard Duane Notice said at Monday's press conference.

"It was a long process to get to this point but I think that's one of the reasons and one of the cool things about of being recruited to come this program," Notice added. "I think one of the vocal points was to help rebuild the program and I think we're doing a good job of that."

No.19 USC didn't get much love again in Monday's AP Top 25 Poll. They've won four straight conference games, leads the SEC and has the head to head win over Florida but the Gators are ranked 17th. Maybe that will give the Gamecocks more motivation to show good they when they face the Crimson Tide but they feel they have enough to focus on.

"We didn't worry about being in last place five years ago. We worry about being better today. We can't worry about being in first place in 2017. We got to worry about getting better today," Martin said. "We got to figure out a way to go and play against Alabama and play the best we can because that's what's it's going to take to win that game."

Alabama is in the second tier of the SEC. South Carolina at 9-1, Kentucky and Florida at 8-2 are the three top teams in the conference. Alabama and Arkansas both have 6-4 records in the SEC while everyone else is 5-5 or lower.

The Crimson Tide are coming off back to back losses to Arkansas and rival Auburn. But Alabama has earned half of their conference wins on the road.

Former Dallas Mavericks head coach and San Antonio Spurs guard Avery Johnson is in his second season as Alabama's head coach. He has two freshmen leading his team this season. Braxton Key paces the Crimson Tide in league games with 15.0 ppg. Fellow freshman Dazon Ingram is their point guard and leads the team with 3.7 assists per game to go along with 10.2 ppg.

Despite Alabama's record they have a sneaky good defense as they hold opponents to 65.1 points per game. That's second in the conference to South Carolina who leads in that category allowing just 61.5 points per game.

South Carolina played another team this season that had rookies doing a lot of heavy lifting for their team. Auburn's top three scorers are freshmen but USC had they best outing of the season in a 98-69 win at home over the Tigers.

With the best three point defense in the country (holding opponents to 26.3 percent shooting) and the best overall defense in the SEC the Gamecocks will try to overwhelm Alabama on Tuesday night and force multiple turnovers. USC has forced 15 or more turnovers in all SEC games this season.

USC's experience will also be a key factor. Not only do they want force those aforementioned turnovers but they don't want o hand the ball right back either. The Gamecocks are 8-1 when committing fewer turnovers than their opponents in SEC games. They are 1-0 when they are tied in the turnover category. Their only loss when committing less turnovers than a SEC opponent was to the Wildcats at Kentucky.

The guards at South Carolina have done a lot during this great stretch of play . Sindarius Thornwell has been their best player, Duane Notice is out of his shooting slump, PJ Dozier is back to his usual self after a spout them back spasms while Rakym Felder and Irmo's Justin McKie have provided sparks off the bench. They all need to continue to produce against Alabama's second ranked defense.

But post players Maik Kotsar and Chris Silva will need positive and productive games on Tuesday Not only will it relieve pressure from the guards but it will also make USC's offense more dynamic. If Kotsar and Silva can control the paint on both ends of the floor and stay out of foul trouble then the Gamecocks will be in good position to win their 10th conference game of the year.

USC is now on top of the mountain but their next five games will test how long they can stay there and it starts with the Tide even as Martin reminds us that there is still a lot of basketball left to be played.

"I'd rather be in first place February the sixth than 13th place. We've been there. They're both irrelevant. They don't call you a failure in the first week of February and they don't call you a success in the first week of February."

Tip-off for South Carolina's game against Alabama is slated for 6:30 pm ET on Tuesday night in Colonial Life Arena.

