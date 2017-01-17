USC's Florida Keys To A Win Over The Gators

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - For just the second time in program history the South Carolina men's basketball team is 4-0 in the SEC. It's the first time they've won four consecutive conference games under Frank Martin but this week is when history can really be made for USC.

Tonight the Gamecocks, who are back in the Ap Top 25 at No.24, host No.19 Florida. After that they go to Lexington to battle No.5 Kentucky but first things first. Florida.

The Gators come in as third best scoring offense in the SEC at 79 points per game. USC counters with the best scoring defense in the league (59.7 points allowed ppg) and they edge Florida for steals (143) in the conference.

All of those steals and defensive play-making has been USC's calling card this year but they will need to stay in control of themselves. They've had at least 20 turnovers in their last two games despite winning those SEC contests.

"We got to get better at limiting our turnovers," USC senior guard Sindarius Thornwell said. Thornwell leads the league with 2.5 thefts per game. "If we keep guarding the way we've been guarding and if we limit our turnovers like we did against Texas A&M when we only had six then I think we'll be in good shape."

Florida survived in overtime over Georgia in their last outing. Canyon Barry exploded for 27 points off the bench to lead the Gators which shows their depth. They are led in scoring by Kevaughn Allen's 13.9 per.

But USC defeated Georgia in their conference opener in Athens and Rakym Felder has solidified himself as they sixth man with a couple 15+ scoring outburst this season so both teams can get bench production.

That bench production will be key in a game like this. In his weekly press conference Frank Martin said that it's not the starters that beat you it's guys 7-10. Look for Hassani Gravett, Justin McKie and Felder to contribute a lot for the Gamecocks. Sedee Keita also will need provide quality minutes if starters Chris Silva or Maik Kotsar get into foul trouble. These players are due for standout games.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) controls the ball in front of Georgia Bulldogs guard J.J. Frazier (30) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

Confidence is also a key factor in these kind of games. The Gamecocks got on a hot streak and took a step back during Thornwell's suspension but the team around him is better now.

PJ Dozier is turning into a star and the aforementioned supporting cast grew up after getting valuable playing time with Thornwell out. Frank Martin knows his team and they won't shy away from the challenge.

"We're going to run it's what we do. Florida is very athletic. Kentucky is very athletic. We're pretty athletic too. If i ask our guys to play in slow motion these next two games I bet you we lose because then they don't think that I don't think that they're not good enough to beat those teams," Martin said.

"No matter who we are playing we also feel like we have a chance," Thornwell said. That's our mindset on Wednesday. We're going to do whatever coach asks us to do and hopefully at the end of the game the points will be in our favor."

The biggest key or x-factor will be how well and efficiently South Carolina can score. Right now they are just 12th in the SEC scoring. Martin stated that was his biggest concern going into this week's game. The defense will be there but can they improve on their 71.7 ppg average? Taking care of the ball and executing on offense will be key.

Look for Duane Notice and Chris Silva to raise their level of play to go along with Dozier and Thornwell. Silva has scored double-digits and three of his last four games and is turning into a legit third option in scoring. He does his damage inside creates spacing for Notice who likes to shoot from the outside. He's hit 8 threes in his last three games and is out of his shooting slump.

Having home court advantage could also be a key for the Gamecocks. Martin talked about how he wants the home crowd to make it hard for opponents just like it's hard for South Carolina in conference road games.

USC is 19th in attendance this season and their top 25 matchup against Florida should draw a huge crowd. Martin wants the crowd to engaged and enthused from start to finish.

"Just like our players need to be ready to go at the jump ball we need our student section-The Roost to be ready on the jump ball," Martin said.

The jump ball will go up at 6:30 pm ET in the CLA Wednesday night. You can watch it on the SEC Network and WLTX will have highlights and reaction at 11 pm ET.

