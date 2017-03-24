USC's Frank Martin Amazed by Kid Reporter's Question

South Carolina Coach Frank Martin responds to a question posed by a reporter for Sports Illustrated for Kids. (Photo: NCAA)

New York, NY (WLTX) - South Carolina coach Frank Martin seemed genuinely surprised and pleased by a question he got by a young reporter's Friday night.

The question came moments after the Gamecocks beat Baylor to get into the Elite Eight.

Max, who represents Sports Illustrated for Kids, got called on, and asked Martin the following: "When you coach and teach your team defense, what's more important, technique or attitude?"

Martin paused briefly, then gave this response.

"First of all, lot of respect to you," Martin said. "That's a heck of a question. I've been doing this a long time and that's the first time anyone's ever asked me that. That's a heck of a question.

"Attitude comes first. We gotta have guys who are going to believe in our mission. They're gonna believe in what we want to do. Once they believe, then we can teach them the technique.

"It all starts with our mindset. We've got guys that are completely bought in to what we do."

South Carolina next plays Florida on Sunday. The game is set for 2 p.m., and will be broadcast on WLTX.

PHOTOS; South Carolina Beats Baylor in Sweet 16

© 2017 WLTX-TV