USC's Lauren Chang Is SEC Freshman Of The Week

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Freshman Midfielder Lauren Chang is the SEC Freshman of the week. Lauren scored the game winning goal for USC in a 1-0 overtime win over No21 Tennessee On Sunday. Her second goal of the year came at the 95th minute and it was a walkoff.

She is the fourth USC rookie to score a game winner this year for Carolina and the 4th USC player to receive a weekly conference award.

Lauren and the Gamecocks visit Ole Miss on Friday.

