USC's Loses Lindsey Spann To Season Ending Injury

Lindsey Spann on the floor before USC defeats Florida 64-57 on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, SC -

Before USC's win over Florida the Gamecocks announced that guard Lindsey Spann will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Spann has been battling problems with her knee all season. She played in 15 of USC's 24 games so far.

This a huge blow to USC because she was their best three point shooter. The grad transfer from Penn State and quickly made an impact in a short period of time with her shooting. She was shooting 45 percent from long range and the led the Gamecocks in three-point attempts and made shots.

Spann is the third player who is out for the year on USC's 12 player roster. Dawn Staley feels for her.

"You know it's sad. She's a great kid, she's a great locker room kid, she's a good person. For her to end her career that way in practice, trying to help our team win, I think the basketball gods got it wrong," Staley said. "But you know maybe somewhere down the line something positive will come of it. I just don't know what to tell her at this time"

The Gamecocks will move forward with just 9 players available on the roster.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore had surgery today to repair her ACL injury which sidelined her for the season. Tennessee transfer Te'a Cooper's waiver was denied at the end of January so she will miss this season as well.

That leaves lots of minutes for freshman guard Bianca Jackson and forwards KiKi Herbert-Harrigan and Lele Grissett as Staley will utilize bigger lineups.

We might see more of freshman forward LaDazhia Williams if the situation calls for it. She has been trying to make the transition to college basketball but has played 126 total minutes in 19 games so far.

© 2018 WLTX-TV