USC's McCaskill To Play In Tournament For USWNT

COLUMBIA, SC - Rising Gamecock Soccer senior Savannah McCaskill will be going overseas again for international play. McCaskill will represent South Carolina on US Women's National Team in the Nordic Tournament. McCaskill is on the U23 team.

The Irmo native and SEC Offensive Player Of the Year already has two goals for the team this year. McCaskill and Team USA faces Norway next Tuesday.

The tournament wraps up on Monday June 12.