USC's P.J. Dozier Declares forNBA Draft, Won't Hire Agent

P.J. Dozier (left). (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina men's basketball guard P.J. Dozier has declared for the NBA Draft, but is giving himself the option of returning to the school.

Dozier announced Wednesday he's submitted his name for June's draft, but did not hire an agent. Because he didn't hire agent, he'll have the option of coming back to USC 10 days following May's NBA Draft combine, if he feels he doesn't like his potential draft status.

“I want to thank my family, Coach Martin, my teammates and our amazing fans at South Carolina for the support that I’ve received thus far in my time as a Gamecock,” Dozier said in a statement. “After talking with my family and Frank following our time at the Final Four, I’ve made the decision to submit my name for the Draft, but I’ve not hired an agent. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my game and the Draft process.”

“We are all very excited for PJ and the opportunity that he has in front of him in taking full advantage of his ability to test the waters and submit his name for the Draft,” USC Head Coach Frank Martin said in a statement.

Dozier was second on the team this season with 13.9 points per game. He also averaged 2.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds a contest. During the team's historic run in the tournament, he played even better, posting 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while connecting on 50.8 percent (33-65) of his attempts from the floor.

The Gamecocks men's basketball team just wrapped up arguably their greatest season ever, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history, and winning a tournament game for the first time in 44 years.

