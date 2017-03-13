USC's Pro Timing Day Moved Indoors

NFL Coaches and scouts look on during USC's Pro Timing Day in 2016.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The University of South Carolina announced that Tuesday's Pro Timing Day has been moved indoors and is now closed to the public.

USC has moved the event to the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility due to the weather in Columbia. It was originally going to be held at Williams-Brice Stadium, with fans able to watch 16 NFL Draft-eligible Gamecock players show off their skills for NFL coaches and scouts.

Some of the players expected to participate include Darius English, Elliott Fry, T.J. Holloman, Marquavius Lewis, Chaz Elder, and Mason Zandi.

