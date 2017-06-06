USC's Rakym Felder To Play In Spain

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder shoots over Lander forward TJ Knight during the second half at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina wins 90-62 over the Bearcats. (Photo: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC - Rising sophomore guard Rakym Felder will represent the South Carolina men's basketball team in Spain this summer.

Felder was selected to the USA East Coast team. This team will play Japan, Venezuala, Mexico and Senegal as part of a tour. Hall of Famer Larry Brown will be the head coach.

The Brookylyn, NY native had nine double digit scoring games in 36 appearances as a freshman. He scored 15 points in USC's upset of Duke in the NCAA tournament.

Three other USC players including Sindarius Thornwell played on the this tour and Frank Martin was the head coach of this team in 2014.

The tour starts in early August in Madrid, Spain.

