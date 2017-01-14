USC's Rhodes Scholar Serves as Honorary Captain

Jory Fleming is named at Rhodes scholar. (Photo: University of South Carolina)

Columbia, SC (WLTX/USC Sports Information) -- A University of South Carolina senior that was awarded the Rhodes Scholarship served as the honorary captain for the men's basketball team in Saturday night's game against Ole Miss.

Jory Fleming, one of 32 winners in the United States of the prestigious international fellowship award, is autistic. He credits his service dog, Daisy, along with the staff at USC for being the most decorated national fellowship winner in USC's history.

Fleming also took part in a halftime ceremony, where he received a framed jersey from Athletics Director Ray Tanner, President Harris Pastides, and Head Football Coach Will Muschamp.

South Carolina Rhodes Scholar Jory Fleming, his dog Daisy and USC AD Ray Tanner chatting after Fleming was honored at halftime @WLTX pic.twitter.com/0AGqYau906 — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) January 15, 2017

Fleming is the 10th student from the University of South Carolina to earn the Rhodes Scholarship.

