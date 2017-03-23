USC's Sweet 16 Is Proud Moment For Rakym Felder's High School Coach

Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder (4) celebrates during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

BROOKLYN, NY - In Brooklyn, New York Abraham Lincoln high school has produced iconic New York City guards. Primetime names like Sebastian Telfair, Stephon Marbury, Lance Stephenson are the first that come to the minds of those who work at Lincoln High, the home of the Railsplitters.

The old high school is currently under renovations but the foundation is strong in basketball. Now South Carolina’s Rakym Felder is hoping to become another household name like his good friend Isaiah Washington. Who is a recent Seton Hall product and current Brooklyn.

In order to do that you have to grow in a lot of aspects. Felder's high school coach Dwayne "Tiny" Morton sees the change from Felder’s Railsplitter days to now. He credits Frank Martin and the South Carolina coaches for that growth in his former point guard who is in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in USC's history.

"It's hard for freshmen, a lot of freshmen, to me successful on a big stage like that. It's got to be the coaching, it's got to be a circle around there that's helping him stay straight," Morton said.

Felder returns to New York with the Gamecocks trying to achieve a historic Elite 8 berth. He’s wants to conquer this moment with his borough watching.

"Every kid from New York doesn't get that chance to to play on this stage," Felder said after the Gamecocks open practice on Thursday. "I just want to come out big. I just want to get the win and help my teammates and try to go all the way and win this thing."

Rah, as he’s affectionately called, has scored 22 points with no turnovers in USC’s first two NCAA tournament wins in 44 years. It’s just a New York thing for the freshman.

"New York City guards they come from losing situations in life and so once we get on the court that gives us life and we just want to win. We're passionate."

Morton honestly described Felder as a high school guard who pounded the ball a lot and couldn't shoot very well. But Morton says he's always been a tough tenacious defender. He's proud of Felder.

"I think it's a Brooklyn thing. He's one of those kids that people probably though wasn't going to make this far," Mortaon added. "I don't think I ever had a player- out of all they pros I've had, I never had one make the Sweet Sixteen so this is big for us."

Much like Sindarius Thornwell this will also be time to shine in Madison Square Garden after missing out on his last opportunity. In his senior year he was sidelined with an injury as his Railsplitters played for the PSAL championship.

Hopefully Felder and the Gamecocks can continue to embrace the moment and have their Why Not Us? mentality as they face Baylor on Friday night at 7:29 pm ET in Madison Square Garden. A win will take them once step close to an unfathomable Final Four.

