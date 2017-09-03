USC's TJ Brunson Receives Player Of The Game Honors

Sep 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) grabs onto North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Jaylen Samuels (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina Gamecocks had many standout players in their season opening win over NC State. Some of them were on the defensive side of the ball. In Sunday night's weekly teleconference Will Muschamp named Dennis Wonnum and TJ Brunson the defensive players of the game.

Wonnum had 8 tackles, 3 for a loss and a sack. Richland Northeast product Brunson led USC with 16 tackles and one for loss as well.

This is the first year where Brunson will see significant playing time and he's playing alongside Bryson Allen Williams and Skai Moore. Moore talked about Brunson's ability to play at a high level.

"He's a great player. He's guy who is one of our best players on defense. He's a leader. He's vocal. TJ Brunson is a really good football player so it doesn't surprise me at all to be honest with you. so I mean he came in and there was no fall off with me coming out. So I'm proud of our whole linebacking group for real. It was a good win," Moore said.

Brunson will have a chance to build on his first game when USC travels to take the Mizzou Tigers in week two.

