USC's Trophy Got Its Own Seat on the Flight Home

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's trophy for winning the East Regional Final got to ride home from New York City in style.

The Gamecocks earned the hardware with Sunday's 77-70 win over Florida that put USC in the Final Four for the first time ever.

A picture showed the trophy sitting in in its own seat aboard the team's plane that took them back to Columbia. It even had some of the netting on it that was cut down from the goals at Madison Square Garden.

The Gamecocks hope they can get an even more important trophy--the national championship--within the next week. They next play this Saturday at 6:09 p.m. in a game that will be televised here on WLTX.

