WATCH: Will Muschamp Recaps The Bye Week, Being 5-2 And Facing Vanderbilt

South Carolina is in a position to succeed coming out of the bye week and Will Muschamp has his team focused at one game at a time as they used the off week to get better and prepare for Vanderbilt.

wltx 3:24 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

