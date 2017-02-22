Web Exclusive - Talking Spring Football & USC Hoops With Bill Gunter
News19 caught up with sports talk show host Bill Gunter who is part of the Early Game on 107.5 The Game. Bill talks spring football and the state of USC basketball with three games left in the regular season.
wltx 5:29 PM. EST February 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family of Waltki Williams Speaks on Shooting
-
Fighting Feral Hogs
-
Subcomittee Advances Medical Marijuana Bill
-
Council Approves Funds For Dredging
-
Deputies Search for Missing Lexington Man
-
Owners Arrested After Puppy Eats Heroin
-
Lawmakers Push for 12-month Birth Control Coverage
-
Clemson Staff Member Found Dead
-
High Drama On The Hardwood
-
Man Accused of Threats Against Obama, Trump
More Stories
-
78-year-old Kidnapped, Bound, Sexually Assaulted in SumterFeb 22, 2017, 4:04 p.m.
-
Shots Fired Between Officers, Suspect in Lexington CountyFeb 22, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Weekend ShootingFeb 22, 2017, 3:36 p.m.