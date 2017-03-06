Where Will USC Land in the NCAA Tournament?

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Gamecocks' men's and women's basketball teams are both likely to be in the NCAA Tournament. The big question now: Where?

The Gamecocks' men's basketball team starts play in the SEC Tournament on Friday. The Gamecocks' women's program captured its third straight SEC title on Sunday.

South Carolina Gamecocks' Women's Basketball:

Dawn Staley's program will likely be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN's Charlie Crane has the Gamecocks as the No. 1 seed in the West Regional. Crane has South Carolina facing No. 16 Robert Morris in the first round. USC's first and second round games would be at Colonial Life Arena.

According to Crane, should the Gamecocks win its first two games, they would have to travel to Stockton, California to battle for a chance to make it to the Final Four. The Final Four and Championship game will be held in Dallas, Texas this year.

The NCAA Women's Tournament Selection show is Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. The women's basketball team is inviting fans to join them at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium to watch the Selection Show. Click here for more information on the event.

South Carolina Gamecocks' Men's Basketball:

There are a lot more variables for Frank Martin's team and their tournament destination. First, the Gamecocks still have the potential to boost their resume with a strong showing in the SEC Tournament.

Here's what the experts are saying:

USA Today Sports: No. 6 seed, West Regional. First and Second Round games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Joe Lunardi - ESPN: No. 7 seed, West Regional. First and Second Round games in Sacramento, California.

Jerry Palm - CBS Sports: No. 8 seed, West Regional. First and Second Round games in Salt Lake City

To summarize, all three expect the Gamecocks to have to play out west should they make it through the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament. The Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games would be played in San Jose, California.

The Men's Final Four and Championship game will be held in Glendale, Arizona.

Selection Sunday is March 12. The bracket will be revealed live at 5:30 p.m. on WLTX, after the Big Ten Championship Game. No details about a watch party for the Gamecocks have been released.

If these projections hold, some Gamecock fans might be making some cross-country trips to watch South Carolina play in the NCAA Tournament.

