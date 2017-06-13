White Sox Pick Tyler Johnson

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Tuesday USC pitcher and closer Tyler Johnson was selected by the White Sox in the fourth round on the second day of the MLB draft. Johnson can earn over $330,000 as the 147th overall pick in the draft.

The Midlothian, Virginia native had 10 saves this season with 40 strikeouts despite missing a chuck of the season due to injury.

Johnson joins, Clarke Schmidt and Wil Crowe as the first Gamecock trio to get picked in the first five rounds of the draft since 2008.

Another notable from the MLB draft is catcher Luis Campusano out of Cross Creek High School in Augusta, Georgia. The South Carolina signee was picked in the second round, 39th overall, by the San Diego Padres. The pick is worth $1.7 million dollars. Campusano, an All-American high school catcher, signed with South Carolina last November.

