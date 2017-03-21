Who is Quinnipiac, USC's Next Opponent?

(Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports, Jim Dedmon)

(WLTX)- On Friday the USC Women's basketball team will face off against Quinnipiac University.

So who exactly is Quinnipiac?

The University is a private, nonsectarian, coeducational university located in Hamden, Connecticut, at the foot of Sleeping Giant State Park. The school features 3 campuses, a college of arts and sciences and 8 professional schools.

The prominent Quinnipiac University Polling Institute has its offices there as well. The Institute surveys public opinion in Connecticut, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, and nationally.

The mascot for the athletic teams are the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Women's basketball team's ticket to the Sweet 16 makes the Bobcats the fourth 12th seed in NCAA Division I women's basketball history to advance. In addition, Quinnipiac becomes the fourth team to defeat a No. 5 and No. 4 seed to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Bobcats will take on the Gamecocks Saturday in Stockton, California at 4 pm eastern standard time.

