Who Will Be USC's Kicker?

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks continue to finalize their personnel for their first game against NC State on Saturday. Maybe one of the more important decisions they will make is who will be their starting kicker.

Alexander Woznick and Parker White are the two favorites to replace USC's all-time leading scorer in Elliott Fry. This position battle could be going down to Game Day.

"Both guys have done a great job through fall camp. Obviously we're going to set it here going into game week but both Parker White and Woznick have done a good job," USC special teams coach Coleman Hutzler said.

Keep in mind the specialist for USC are all young. White is a freshman out of Wando High School while Woznick is a redshirt freshman from Greenville.

For punters Joe Charlton, an AC Flora product and Mike Almond have also been splitting reps. They are the most experienced of the group coming in as redshirt sophomores.

New long snappers Ben Asbury and Harrison Freeman are also freshmen. Quarterback Dan Gordon and Almond have been serving as holders so far during camp.

So with all the newness it comes down to reps and competition which has been beneficial to this young group.

"I think it's brought the best in them," Hutzler said. "They've done a good job. Our punting competition has gone back and forth as well so that's good. I think anytime who have competition it's a good thing. "

We'll see if Will Muschamp announces his kicker today at 1 pm during the first weekly press conference of the season.

