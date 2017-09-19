Will Muschamp On Deebo Samuel, LA Tech and Bouncing Back From UK Loss

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp holds court following USC's first loss of the year. They host LA Tech on Saturday and Muschamp talks about how his team will try to replace Deebo Samuel's production and improving in all three phases before kickoff

wltx 3:19 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

