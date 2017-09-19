Will Muschamp On Deebo Samuel, LA Tech and Bouncing Back From UK Loss
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp holds court following USC's first loss of the year. They host LA Tech on Saturday and Muschamp talks about how his team will try to replace Deebo Samuel's production and improving in all three phases before kickoff
wltx 3:19 PM. EDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sheriff Says Music Rivalry Led to Shooting
-
Sunday Evening Tropical Forecast
-
Vista Suspects: 71 Charges in Last 11 Years
-
You Could Have Unclaimed Money
-
Cops: Man Verbally Threatened Students
-
Maria Taking Aim at Puerto Rico
-
Warrants Give New Details on Vista Shooting
-
11 AM Update: Maria Remains Category 5 Hurricane, Headed for Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico
-
Vista Shooting Suspects Have Long Rap Sheets
-
SCEG Rates Not Going Down After VC Summer
More Stories
-
Powerful earthquake jolts Mexico, damages buildingsSep 19, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
2 PM Update: Maria Staying Strong with 160 MPH WindsSep 18, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Log Truck Accident Blocks Highway 601 at I-20Sep 19, 2017, 3:25 p.m.