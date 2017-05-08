Will Muschamp On Facing NC State In Charlotte For Season Opener
South Carolina and NC State will meet in Charlotte, NC inside Bank Of America Stadium for their season opener in September. While at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte Muschamp talked about the match up and the effects this game could have for the Gameco
wltx 11:09 PM. EDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Father, Two Children Dead in House Fire
-
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Crash
-
Arrest Made In Connection with Fatal Fairfield Fire
-
Mom Charged with Killing Her Family
-
Gov. McMaster Has New Puppy
-
Woman, horse killed by lightning strike
-
Midlands Woman Celebrates 105th Birthday
-
Video X-Press Burglary
-
Top 5 Amazon Deals For Mom - The Deal Guy
-
Last Year for Black Cowboy Festival
More Stories
-
Winnsboro Neighbors Coping with TragedyMay. 8, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
-
Verify: Is There a Big Cat Lurking in Northeast Columbia?May. 8, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
-
SC Senate Gives Veto-proof Approval to Roads Bill…May. 8, 2017, 9:01 p.m.