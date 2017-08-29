Will Muschamp Talks NC State, His Starting RBs and USC Going Into Week 1

The Gamecocks take on NC State in the Belk KickOff Bowl this Saturday at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC. USC head coach Will Muschamp holds court at the first weekly press conference of the year and details the state of South Carolina heading i

wltx 3:02 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories