Williams Sets The Bar at NCAA Track Championships

(Photo: @GamecockTrack, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - The USC track and field wrapped up in the national championships in Eugene, Oregon last night. The Gamecocks finished with 3 first team All-Americans. The top finisher was junior high jumper Tye Williams.

Williams finished tied for fourth in the men's high jump clearing 6 feet 11 and 3 quarter inches. It's the highest finish in program history for South Carolina at nationals. He's a first team All-American in the event and that hasn't been done in 36 years at USC. Gus Kirkland was the last Gamecock to achieve the feat in 1981.

"My freshman year and sophomore year I didn't even make it into the Regionals so I'm not used to losing all the time," Williams said. "Last year I took a week off after SECs and then the very next week I went out there and starting doing what I had to do on the track to prepare myself for this day right here. I didn't get what I wanted out of it but I came out here and I did way better than I did the last two years so it's all a blessing at the end of the day. "

Other notables for South Carolina include Natasha Dicks. The senior finishes her career as a four-time All-American in the triple jump which is a new program record. She placed 10th on Saturday.

Isaiah Moore earned All-American honors in the 110 meter hurdles with an eighth place finish and Rougi Sow placed sixth in the women's long jump to earn first team All-American honors.

© 2017 WLTX-TV