Wilson Helps USC Rout Savannah State 70-30

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A'ja Wilson scored 18 points and No. 6 South Carolina cruised to a 70-30 victory over Savannah State on Wednesday night.
Allisha Gray added 12 points and Tyasha Harris had 10 for the Gamecocks (10-1), who led 39-12 at halftime and never looked back.
South Carolina scored 17 of the first 20 points as Wilson and Gray combined for 11 of them.
Kenyata Hendrix had 15 points to lead the Lady Tigers (2-9). She was 6 for 16 from the field while the rest of the team shot only 5 of 35.
