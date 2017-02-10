With Alabama Behind Them USC Focuses On Miss State

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) passes the ball in the first half of a game with the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. (Gunnar Rathbun/USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - There are a few positive things to takeaway from South Carolina's last game. Yes the Gamecocks did lose in four overtimes to Alabama but a star player had a career night and the Gamecocks are still in position to win the SEC. But now they have to take care of business on the road against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Frank Martin took the fall for the Alabama loss saying he pushed the team too hard in the practices leading up to the game. The team had Wednesday off this week but practice hasn't changed and senior guard Justin McKie believes it comes down the players at the end of the day.

"Coach took the blame for it but that's our fault," McKie said. "You can't shoot 29 percent and win a game. You can't shoot 11 free throws and win a game so that wasn't on coach that was on us."

In order to move on from that tough loss to the Crimson Tide the best thing is for this team is to get some much needed rest and have a short term memory. The season is far from over and the Gamecocks can't afford to have any lingering hangovers from that loss or any other potential losses. Going to Starksville, MS should give USC an added focus to keep their successful season going.

South Carolina can get their 20th win of the season and their 10th victory in SEC play tomorrow. Here are a few things that'll be needed to pull that off.

Perimeter defense will be a key factor for the Gamecocks. USC has passed test after test this season. They still boast the best defense in the SEC in points allowed while holding opponents to low shooting percentages and creating 15 turnovers or more per game.

They'll need to defend the three-point line very well against a Mississippi State team that is third overall in three point shooting in the SEC. They hit at least 8 three point shots per game and have a bonafide scorer in Quinndary Weatherspoon. He puts up 17.3 points per game which is fourth best in the conference.

"You got me, Duane, PJ and all of us are good perimeter defenders. Our defense is still one of the best defenses in the country," senior guard Sindarius Thornwell said. "We're going to do what we need to do to prepare for him and his team and see what we can do to slow him down."

A lot of shots will go up on Saturday night with the way the Bulldogs play and South Carolina looking to bounce back from their 29 percent shooting performance against Alabama.

All of those shots will mean that the Gamecocks will need to devote extra energy and attention to rebounding. Defensive rebounding will help limit the Bulldogs from getting second chance opportunities at those three point shots they like and offensive rebounding will give USC an added boost if they can't get their shots to fall for the second straight game.

Thornwell, who is coming off a career high 44 point, 21 rebound, 23 made free throw performance against Alabama, also points out that their opponents can't beat them at the charity stripe.

"Georgia and Alabama they both got to the free throw line a lot. We got to keep guys off the free throw line and stop fouling as much as we have been in the past two games. If we do that and guard the ball we'll be alright."

USC treats every game like it's their biggest game and this one is given that Florida, Kentucky and Carolina are all tied in first in the SEC with 9-2 conference marks and 19-5 overall records.

Saturday At 12:30 pm ET on WLTX News 19 you can watch the NCAA Selection Committee reveal their top 16 teams. We'll see if USC is that top 16 and how they can improve their stock with a win over the Bulldogs.

USC and Hail State tip-off at 8 pm ET on ESPN2.

