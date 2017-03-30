WNBA Star Skylar Diggins Talks South Carolina Basketball

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

DALLAS, TX - WNBA point guard, Skylar Diggins, of the Dallas Wings stopped in with WLTX Sports Reporter Joe Cook following an interview with TEGNA sister station WFAA in Dallas, Texas to talk about the Gamecocks.

The Former Notre Dame point guard is a two-time recipient of the Dawn Staley Award which goes to the top guard in college basketball. Diggins said she remembers when Staley played for the USA National Team in 1996 and is appreciative of Staley's Hall Of Fame career. She added that Staley being named Team USA head coach shows her impact on the women's game.

Diggins also said she likes Alaina Coates potential as a WNBA player. She like Coates ability to catch and to her work ethic as a rebounder and defender. She believes WNBA teams are always looking for that kind of a play and won't be surprised if Coates goes early in the draft.

