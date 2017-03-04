Back To Back SIAC Titles For Benedict Women's Team

The Benedict Tigers women's basketball team repeats as SIAC champions. (Photo: Dennis Switzer)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - In Birmingham the Benedict Tigers women's basketball team wins the SIAC women's final-77-72 over Central State today for their second straight conference title on Saturday night. It's also their 15th straight win.

Mikeisha Moore led Benedict with 22 points in the win. Destiny Betts (10 points, game high 12 rebounds) and Leanna Morrison (19 points) were all-tournament team picks.

The Tigers also won the regular season title with a 14-1 conference record. Betts was named SIAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year as well.

This is the third title in five years for the Tigers. With the win they receive the auto bid to the NCAA Division II tournament. This will be their fourth year in a row going March Madness.

Benedict will find out who and where they will play on Sunday night in the NCAA selection show.

Link for NCAA show is here-http://www.ncaa.com/news/ncaa/article/2016-12-09/2017-winter-championships-selections

