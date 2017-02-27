Benedict And Claflin Enter SIAC Tournament This Week

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Benedict Tigers and Claflin Panthers start their conference tournament this week.

The Claflin men's team has a first round bye after winning the SIAC East division on a three-way tiebreaker. They will play the Fort Valley State/Kentucky State winner on Wednesday at 3:15 pm.

Tomorrow the Benedict men's team, who finished third in the SIAC East division, plays Central State at 315 pm.

Claflin's women's team finished second behind in the standings but they will have a first round bye. They will face the Lane/Clark Atlanta winner on Thursday at 5;30 pm.

The Benedict women's team, the SIAC champions, led by player of the year and defensive player of the year Destiny Betts will face the Kentucky State, Albany State winner on Wednesday at 1 pm.

The SIAC tournament is in Birmingham at the Bill Harris Arena.

(© 2017 WLTX)