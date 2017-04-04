Benedict Pair Named To All-American Team

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Benedict Tigers men's basketball team has a couple of All-Americans.

Dreher Product Quayshun Hawkins and Brandon Mooris were named BOXTOROW Division II All-Americans today.

Quayshun Hawkins scores 28 for Benedict in their win over Southern Wesleyan. (Photo: Dennis Switzer)

Hawkins led the Tigers in scoring at just under 19 points per game. Morris, The SIAC player fo the year averaged 18 points with 7.4 rebounds.

The duo led Benedict to 17 wins in conference play and an appearance in the SIAC semifinals.

