(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

On Saturday the Benedict Tigers men's basketball team looking to maintain their lead in the SIAC East Division against Clark Atlanta in a double-header.

The Clark Atlanta Panthers who've won three in a row pounced on the Tigers early as Damien Davis hit a series of shots from inside. He finished with 18 points and the Panthers led by 14 in the first half.

Benedict then fed Brandon Morris in the second half. He had a huge game for the Tigers scoring a game high 35 points in what was a tight game in the second half so tight that it went into overtime.

In a back forth overtime the Tigers prevailed. Quayshun Hawkins, who had 19 for Benedict, hit the game winning free throws with three seconds left. The Tigers lead the SIAC with an 8-2 record with the 79-78 victory.

Hard fought win for the men's team and the Benedict women got the sweep. They had an eight point lead at halftime and James Rice coached up his team for a great second half. Mikeisha Moore starts the third quarter with a three-ball. She hit 6 threes for 18 points for the Tigers. Later the reliable Destiny Betts attacks the glass for the putback. She had another big for the Tigers scoring a game high 23 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. The Tigers led by as much as 24 and they cruise to a 88-68 win over Clark Atlanta. Benedict is on top of the SIAC East with a 9-1 record after their seventh straight victory. Now they have the big rivalry game coming up for both teams as the Tigers hosts Claflin this Tuesday night. Claflin is 7-2 in the men's standings and the women's team is 8-1. It'll be 1 versus 2 matchup in the SIAC East for both the men's and women's teams in the Benjamin E. Mays Arena at Benedict on Tuesday night at 5:30 pm for a double-header.

(© 2017 WLTX)