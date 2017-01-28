On Saturday the Benedict Tigers men's basketball team looking to maintain their lead in the SIAC East Division against Clark Atlanta in a double-header.
The Clark Atlanta Panthers who've won three in a row pounced on the Tigers early as Damien Davis hit a series of shots from inside. He finished with 18 points and the Panthers led by 14 in the first half.
Benedict then fed Brandon Morris in the second half. He had a huge game for the Tigers scoring a game high 35 points in what was a tight game in the second half so tight that it went into overtime.
In a back forth overtime the Tigers prevailed. Quayshun Hawkins, who had 19 for Benedict, hit the game winning free throws with three seconds left. The Tigers lead the SIAC with an 8-2 record with the 79-78 victory.
