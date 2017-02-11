Benedict Takes SIAC Lead With Win

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Benedict Tigers men's basketball team hosted Morehouse in SIAC play this afternoon. Benedict is tied with Claflin for first in the SIAC East Division and there are four games left in the regular season.

They had their hands full with Morehouse and Ayinde Russell. Benedict was up 40-36 at halftime but Russell scored 25 of his game high 27 points in the second half as Morehouse made it a tight game in the second half.

However Benedict had answer in Kel Robin who responded with 22 points to lead the Tigers. That's a season high for him and he also his a career high five three pointers. His wasn't along in the effort either as Quayshun Hawkins and Brandon Morris added 18 and 14 points a piece.

Benedict wins 80-77 and leads the SIAC East with an 11-3 record. They led the division by a half game over rival Claflin. The Tigers will be at Claflin this Wednesday night

(© 2017 WLTX)