Brandon Morris Turning Himself Around At Benedict

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Benedict Tigers are on top of the SIAC East Division and big reason for that is their big man Brandon Morris.

Morris, a 6'8", 215 pound forward out of Lithonia, Ga, is averaging 18 points per game for the SIAC East Division. He's also top 10 in the conference in points per game, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage. The Georgia transfer seems to be fitting in nicely with his new team.

"They trust me. They give me the ball. They (my teammates) put me in those opportunities to score those numbers and I'm just having a great year," Morris said.

But this is a comeback year for Brandon. The former Georgia Bulldog started and produced in 45 games in the SEC. In what he calls a humbling experience he was dismissed from the team in 2014. This came after a series run-ins with the law that include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and other charges. He has a cautionary tale of what success can do to a young star athlete.

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

"I was so caught up in the fame part. Being young, being a starter on a D-1 team and those lights you know and actually producing and hearing, 'Morris! Morris' everywhere. Morris this, Morris that; you kind of get caught up," Morris said. "I felt like that had to happen for me to learn and become the guy I am now today."

After being dismissed from UGA and a short stint at California State Bakersfield an old high school coach put Morris into contact with Benedict head coach Fred Watson. Most coaches love to add high caliber transfer players but Watson wasn't rolling out the red carpet for the Division 1 talent.

"I demand discipline and we have a lot of structure here. I just had to make sure I could trust him," Watson said. "Our process with him wasn't anything basketball related. It was just making sure he was grounded, that his past was behind him and that person I met the day he came in was the person I was going to get."

Now Morris is making the most of his second chance. With his renewed focus anything is possible for this Benedict team.

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

"If we get that invite to the national tournament and make a run in the tournament then hey, like I said the skies the limit but definitely our main goal is winning conference," Morris said.

With four games left in the season we'll see if Brandon and the Tigers can win the SIAC. They play at rival Claflin on Wednesday night in a double header starting at 5:30 pm.

Benedict (14-9, 11-3 SIAC) leads the east division while Claflin (15-6, 10-3) is in second place.

