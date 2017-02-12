Brandon Morris Turning Himself Around At Benedict

COLUMBIA, SC - The Benedict Tigers are on top of the SIAC East Division and big reason for that is their big man Brandon Morris.
Morris, a 6'8", 215 pound forward out of Lithonia, Ga, is averaging 18 points per game for the SIAC East Division. He's also top 10 in the conference in points per game, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage. The Georgia transfer seems to be fitting in nicely with his new team.
"They trust me. They give me the ball. They (my teammates) put me in those opportunities to score those numbers and I'm just having a great year," Morris said.
"I demand discipline and we have a lot of structure here. I just had to make sure I could trust him," Watson said. "Our process with him wasn't anything basketball related. It was just making sure he was grounded, that his past was behind him and that person I met the day he came in was the person I was going to get."
Now Morris is making the most of his second chance. With his renewed focus anything is possible for this Benedict team.
"If we get that invite to the national tournament and make a run in the tournament then hey, like I said the skies the limit but definitely our main goal is winning conference," Morris said.
