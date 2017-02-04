Claflin Gets SIAC Split On Senior Day

This afternoon at Claflin University the Panthers celebrated senior day in-between their double header against Clark Atlanta. Claflin honored 11 seniors. 6 for the women and 5 on the men's team.

The Panthers were down by three at halftime but Ryan McNeill-Moses scored a game high 23 points for Claflin to go along with 9 boards as Claflin outscores Clark Atlanta by 15 in the second half.

The Panthers win 82-70. Claflin improves to 9-3 in conference and now leads Benedict by a half game in the SIAC East Division.

