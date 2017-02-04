WLTX
Claflin Gets SIAC Split On Senior Day

February 04, 2017

ORANGEBURG, SC -
This afternoon at Claflin University the Panthers celebrated senior day in-between their double header against Clark Atlanta. Claflin honored 11 seniors. 6 for the women and 5 on the men's team. 
 
The Panthers were down by three at halftime but Ryan McNeill-Moses scored a game high 23 points for Claflin to go along with 9 boards as Claflin outscores Clark Atlanta by 15 in the second half.
 
The Panthers win 82-70. Claflin improves to 9-3 in conference and now leads Benedict by a half game in the SIAC East Division.
 
In the women's game Clark Atlanta played spoilers this afternoon. 
 
Dominique Williams tried to rally Claflin win fourth quarter by scoring 2 of of her team high 14 points to make it a four point affair with 3:44 left but 19 turnovers doomed for the Panthers.
 
Marissa Mandeldove collects a steal and finishes in transition for Clark Atlanta to answer Williams bucket. She had game high 24 and Clark Atlanta spoils Claflin's senior day with a 72-60 win. Claflin falls to 8-3 in SIAC play but they are still second behind Benedict in the SIAC East Division. Claflin hosts Morehouse for a double header this Monday night at 5:30 pm ET.
 

