Claflin Gets SIAC Split On Senior Day

ORANGEBURG, SC -
This afternoon at Claflin University the Panthers celebrated senior day in-between their double header against Clark Atlanta. Claflin honored 11 seniors. 6 for the women and 5 on the men's team.
The Panthers were down by three at halftime but Ryan McNeill-Moses scored a game high 23 points for Claflin to go along with 9 boards as Claflin outscores Clark Atlanta by 15 in the second half.
The Panthers win 82-70. Claflin improves to 9-3 in conference and now leads Benedict by a half game in the SIAC East Division.
In the women's game Clark Atlanta played spoilers this afternoon.
Dominique Williams tried to rally Claflin win fourth quarter by scoring 2 of of her team high 14 points to make it a four point affair with 3:44 left but 19 turnovers doomed for the Panthers.
Marissa Mandeldove collects a steal and finishes in transition for Clark Atlanta to answer Williams bucket. She had game high 24 and Clark Atlanta spoils Claflin's senior day with a 72-60 win. Claflin falls to 8-3 in SIAC play but they are still second behind Benedict in the SIAC East Division. Claflin hosts Morehouse for a double header this Monday night at 5:30 pm ET.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs