WLTX
Close

Furman Assistant Now Men's Basketball Head Coach

Joe Cook, wltx 12:05 AM. EDT April 08, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - The Furman Paladin basketball program is promoting within. Friday they announced that assistant coach Bob Richey will take over.
 
Richey, an assistant for the last 6 years, will replace Niko Medved as Furman's head coach. The The Florence native will be officially introduced this Monday at 10 am.
 
Furman tied a school record of 23 wins last season. They've also won 42 games in two years which is the most  in over 35 years.
 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories