Furman Assistant Now Men's Basketball Head Coach

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Furman Paladin basketball program is promoting within. Friday they announced that assistant coach Bob Richey will take over.

Richey, an assistant for the last 6 years, will replace Niko Medved as Furman's head coach. The The Florence native will be officially introduced this Monday at 10 am.

Furman tied a school record of 23 wins last season. They've also won 42 games in two years which is the most in over 35 years.

