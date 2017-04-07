Furman Assistant Now Men's Basketball Head Coach

COLUMBIA, SC - The Furman Paladin basketball program is promoting within. Friday they announced that assistant coach Bob Richey will take over.
Richey, an assistant for the last 6 years, will replace Niko Medved as Furman's head coach. The The Florence native will be officially introduced this Monday at 10 am.
Furman tied a school record of 23 wins last season. They've also won 42 games in two years which is the most in over 35 years.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs