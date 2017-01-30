SC State Bulldogs Winners In DC

(Photo: ESPNU)

WASHINGTON D.C. - In men's basketball the South Carolina State Bulldogs were in the nation's capital on Monday night taking on the Howard Bison. The game was televised on ESPNU and SC State showed off a little bit.

The Bulldogs were in control for most of this game thanks to Eric Eaves. He scored game high 28 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

SC State was up by double-digits in the second half for most of that half as well.Tashombe Riley and Ian Kinard both had 13 points to help cushion the advantage for the Bulldogs.

But The Bison cut a 15 point deficit down to just three in the final three minutes. However Eaves and the Bulldogs would snatch the momentum right back with a transition bucket and SC State holds off the Bison.

The Bulldogs win 77-68. They've won two of their last three and are 4-4 in the MEAC. That record is just a game out of fifth place. SC State will try to build off that win as they host red hot a Norfolk State team (five straight wins) this Saturday.

SC State split with the Bison as the women's team lost 75-57. Bryeasha Blair led six other Bulldogs who scored at least six points with 14 points in the loss.

SC State's double-header against NSU starts at 2 pm this Saturday.

