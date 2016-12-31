SC State Loses Close One in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Murray Garvin and the South Carolina State Bulldogs back on the road against Jacksonville State this afternoon wrapping up their non-conference slate against the Dolphins.
Another big game for local product Eric Eaves as he scored a game high 32 points and 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. SC State was up by 46-39 at halftime.
But despite some great defensive plays from the Bulldogs the Dolphins came back to win 89-85 dropping SC State to 3-10 on the year. The Dolphins outscored SC State 50-39 in the second half.
The Bulldogs will now travel to Baltimore to face Coppin State for their MEAC conference opener on Wednesday night.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs