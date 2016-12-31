SC State Loses Close One in Jacksonville

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Murray Garvin and the South Carolina State Bulldogs back on the road against Jacksonville State this afternoon wrapping up their non-conference slate against the Dolphins.

Another big game for local product Eric Eaves as he scored a game high 32 points and 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. SC State was up by 46-39 at halftime.

But despite some great defensive plays from the Bulldogs the Dolphins came back to win 89-85 dropping SC State to 3-10 on the year. The Dolphins outscored SC State 50-39 in the second half.

The Bulldogs will now travel to Baltimore to face Coppin State for their MEAC conference opener on Wednesday night.