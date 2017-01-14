SC State Returns Home And Splits In MEAC Play

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ORANGEBURG, SC -

SC State had a 32-31 edge at halftime led by Columbia product Eric Eaves who scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half.

Bethune-Cookman was able to stay close behind the play of Diamante Lewis. He had 18 for the Wildcats and dished out a game high six assists.

But the Bulldogs were able to answer the Wildcats throughout this contest. There were 10 lead changes in this game and the largest lead was just six points by SC State.

They had balance as six players scored 8 or more points. The Bulldogs were led Tashombe Riley of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He finished with a game high 21 points and 9 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (4-11, 1-1 MEAC) win a tight game 78-74 and for their first conference victory of the year.

The SC State women's team had an uphill battle against the Wildcats. Bryeasha Blair scored 7 to led the Bulldogs in this one but Bethune led 21-9 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Taylor Houston scored a game high 14 points as Bethune wins 64-34. SC State falls to 0-2 in the MEAC and 3-10 overall. The Bulldogs will host Savannah State Monday night in a double header starting at 5:30 pm with the women's game and the men's game to follow.

