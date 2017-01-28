SC State Splits MEAC Road Games

File (Photo: SC State)

In MEAC Basketball the South Carolina State Bulldogs split their double-header on the road at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Bryesha Blair had game high 18 points for the women's team in their 67-60 win. They are now 2-5 in the MEAC and 5-13 overall.

The men's team fell 69-92. James Richardson led them with 16. SC State (3-4 MEAC, 6-14) travels to Howard on Monday.

