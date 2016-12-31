(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

First reported on FootballScoop.com, multiple reports and sources have former USC assistant coach David Reaves going to the Oregon Ducks football program.

Former University of South Florida head coach Willie Taggert, who is now Oregon's head coach, has reportedly hired Reaves as his tight ends coach. Reaves was Taggert's assistant while at South Florida. He was also assistant coach at USC under Steve Spurrier.

Reaves has been on the Bulls coaching staff the last four seasons and has served as a wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends coach. He was promoted to associate head coach and offensive coordinator this season. He called the plays for the Bulls in their 46-39 overtime win over the Gamecocks in last Thursday's Birmingham Bowl.

Reaves is also a Spring Valley grad. Dan Reaves, David's father, coached at South Carolina as a part of Brad Scott's staff.