Newberry Releases 2017 Football Schedule

NEWBERRY, SC - Head coach Todd Knight and the defending SAC Champion Newberry Wolves released their schedule for the 2017 season today.

The Wolves open the year at in-state division 1 foe the Citadel on September second. Their first home game is Sept 16 against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

They start conference play on the road against Carson Newman on Sept 23. Newberry has 5 home games this season.

For the full schedule go here- http://www.newberrywolves.com/fb/news/2016-17/9655/newberry-announces-2017-football-schedule/

