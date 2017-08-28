SC State's Buddy Pough Previews MEAC/SWAC Challenge And His Team

The South Carolina State Bulldogs open the year against Southern University for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Baton Rouge this Sunday. Longtime South Carolina State Buddy Pough details the matchup, his team and the opportunity his program has.

wltx 1:35 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories