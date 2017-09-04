New All-Time Record Is High Honor For Darius Leonard

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ORANGEBURG, SC - On Sunday senior linebacker Darius Leonard etched his name in the South Carolina state record books by becoming the new all-time leader in tackles.

The reigning MEAC defensive player of the year has come a long way from Lake View High School. He was a smalllish freshman at SC State and didn't play that much in his first year.

Darius was inspired by former Bulldog linebacker and current Green Bay Packer Joe Thomas Jr during that freshman season and now Darius is among the greats that have come through Orangeburg.

The future looks bright for him. He has some national awards to capture this year and hopefully an NFL career. He spoke today about setting the new record and how humbling it is.

"Knowing all the hall of famers that came through here and my name being on top of them is actually a great honor because they came here and did a lot of great things, Me being the all-time leading tackler over them and they made it to the big stage and a lot of them made it to the NFL so I honestly I feel honored to be on top," Leonard said.

SC State head coach Buddy Pough has been the head of the Bulldog program for 16 years and he feels Leonard is no doubt one of the best to put on pads and jersey for the Bulldogs.

"He's been as about as good as any I've been around in my coaching career. He's had a tremendous four years now and there's not many better."

There is still more games for Leonard to add to that record. He has 292 tackles and counting.

"I really haven't did anything yet this year so I just want to come out and play every game like it's my last and do everything to help this team win football games."

Leonard next chance to help the Bulldogs will be this Saturday when they host Charleston Southern at 6 pm in Oliver Dawson Stadium.

