Brian Smith talks with Blythewood players after being introduced to the team as its new head football coach. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

He was a successful head football coach at C.E. Murray for seasons. But Brian Smith feels he is ready to make that jump from Class A to AAAAA.

Smith was on campus Wednesday for the first time since being named the Bengals new head coach. He met with his team where he talked about the expectations for the program.

"We want to be a program that's nationally ranked at the end of the year," Smith said.

"A program that can play anybody from any state."

Smith takes over a Blythewood team which went 8-4 and made the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. He is a Massachussets native and a former Citadel linebacker who admits he is a high-energy coach.

"I'm a passionate guy," Smith said,

"Full of energy, full of passion and I want my team to play that way. I want all 130, 140 guys on those sidelines to be running 110 miles per hour once they stop on those white sidelines.. We're going to demand that out of them. We demand excellence. We don't preach being average at all, We don't like average people in our program and I told the guys that earlier. If you're average, you might not want to play for me. We demand excllence in everything we do."

