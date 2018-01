Rob Valentine scored 19 points to help Newberry College defeat Wingate 78-73 Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action at Eleazer Arena.

James Stepp added 15 points and Marshall Lange added 13 for the Wolves who improved to 11-9 overall, 5-7 in the SAC. Wingate dropped to 10-10 and 7-5 in the conference.

The Wolves travel to Mars Hill on Saturday.

