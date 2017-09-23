Newberry Eases 11 Point Deficit For 11th Straight Conference Win

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

JEFFERSON CITY, TN - the Newberry Wolves who were on the road at Carson Newman today. They were down 21-19 with less than minute left but they were in the redzone.

Nick Jones drops back on 1st and 20 and finds Markell Castle who gets the first down with the catch but he wants more. 30 yards later after eluding a tackle Castle is in the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown. Castle finished with 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The Wolves were down 21-10 at one point in this game but they scored 15 unanswered to pull off the comeback.

Newberry comes back from an 11 point deficit to win their 11 straight conference game.

Newberry is 2-2 on the year and 1-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. They come home to host UNC Pembroke next Saturday at Setzler Field.

