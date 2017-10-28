Newberry Falls On The Road To Wingate

(Photo: Cook, Joseph, Custom)

WINGATE, NC - The Newberry Wolves were on the road taking on No.16 Wingate. The Wolves had an uphill battle the whole game as they trailed 14-0 to start.

Matters got worse on special teams as Wingate's BJ Mucklevene returns a punt 85 yards to to the house to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Newberry would get on the board before the end of the quarter as Nick Jones hits Keinan Lewis for a 12 yard TD. That was the first redzone trip for the Wolves and they cashed in.

In the second quarter Gregg Ruff would find a wide open Wesley Jordan for a 27 yard touchdown pass Newberry made it a 13-21 game.

But that's as close they would get as they lose 44-20 to Wingate. Newberry has lost three straight games. They travel to Catawba next Saturday.

