Newberry College head football coach Todd Knight looks on during the Scarlet and Gray game at Setzler Field. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

One day after receiving their rings for winning the South Atlantic Conference championship, the Newberry College Wolves wrapped up spring practice with the annual Scarlet and Gray Game at Setzler Field.

The spring game was an offense versus the defense with the contest broken down in three segments with each session featuring a different starting point for the offense dressed in gray- its own 25-yard line, midfield and the Scarlet 25.

Head coach Todd Knight says his team was dealing with some injuries, especially on the offensive line. But the opponents will not take pity on the team this fall and in fact, the Wolves will be the hunted this year, instead of the hunters.

"Well, that's a new arena for us," said Knight.

"We've always been that team that's gunning for that. So we will see how we respond with that bullseye on our backs."

The 2017 season kicks off in Charleston's Johnson Hagood Stadium as the Wolves travel to face defending Southern Conference champion The Citadel on Sept. 2 at 6:00 p.m.

© 2017 WLTX-TV